KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has ordered all state contingents to double their operations against drunk drivers, with priority given to weekend nights to curb the increased risk of accidents.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said the order involves implementing operations regularly and more aggressively nationwide.

“I have ordered that all operations regarding Op Mabuk be enhanced. We have emphasised the implementation of this operation not only on weekend nights, but also on normal nights, but priority is given to weekend nights,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending the Appreciation Ceremony for Op Selamat 25 and 26 at the Security Hall, Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here last night.

He said JSPT had been put on standby and all state contingents were instructed to intensify enforcement to ensure that drivers under the influence of alcohol do not continue to endanger other road users.

“We want to reduce the risk and incidence of accidents due to drunk drivers, so our approach is to improve operations comprehensively and consistently,” he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a local man was arrested for driving against the flow while drunk at Kilometre 0.7, Sprint Highway, Petaling Jaya early Thursday morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the man was arrested at 2.10 am after being detected driving dangerously before investigations found that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.

On April 3, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said suggested that the law relating to road accident offences be re-evaluated so that the punishments are harsher and have a deterrent effect.

Azalina said this when asked to comment on a fatal accident case in Klang, Selangor involving a driver under the influence of drugs and alcohol that killed a motorcyclist, Amirul Hafiz Omar, 33, in an incident on March 29. — Bernama