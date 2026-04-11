JOHOR BAHRU, April 11 — A flea and thrift market catering to lovers of antiques, vintage clothing, shoes, artefacts, toys and one-of-a-kind collectibles is quietly becoming one of Johor Bahru’s coolest weekend rituals.

Pasar Pagi, a weekly Saturday-morning market specialising in vintage and retro finds, has been gaining traction since its launch in 2024 — fuelled by a growing appetite for throwback style and collector culture.

With a strong social media presence, the market has found itself riding the wave of retro revival, drawing in both seasoned collectors and curious newcomers.

A market built by collectors, for collectors

Pasar Pagi bills itself as a trading hub “by collectors for collectors”, with visitors travelling from as far as neighbouring states and Singapore for the early-morning hunt.

“What was initially a gathering of collectors operating out of their car boots more than two years ago, has now grown into a permanent base with the support of our fans.

“This is in addition to the current trend for retro-themed vintage and classic items, especially clothing, that has attracted a good mix of collectors,” said Pasar Pagi event representative Harris Irfan Jamaludin when met at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

Pasar Pagi event representative Harris Irfan Jamaludin explains the concept behind the community-driven flea market. — Picture by Ben Tan

Where the hunt happens

Every Saturday, from 7am to noon, the covered walkway facing the car park at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall in Tampoi transforms into a buzzing trading strip.

More than 100 vendors set up shop, offering everything from antiques and retro collectibles to pre-loved clothing — including premium designer pieces. Entry is free.

Harris, a 22-year-old content creator with a love for 1970s disco-era fashion, said vendors see Pasar Pagi as more than just a marketplace.

“In a way, the market also acts as a platform for creating opportunities for these communities to gather, trade, exchange or buy with like-minded people on a weekend.

“The vendors have been supportive as Pasar Pagi allows them to sell without the pressure of having to operate a physical shop,” he said, adding that vendors pay RM50 to participate each Saturday.

From car boots to a fixed crowd

The idea for Pasar Pagi came from founder Meezam Azmi, evolving from humble car boot sales into a regular weekly fixture.

“I have been with Pasar Pagi from the start, back in 2024, when we participated in the car boot sale event at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall’s car park, and later to our present location.

“It’s an incredible journey for Pasar Pagi as we continue to be passionate and grow the platform despite facing early challenges,” Harris said.

A collection of classic and vintage items for sale at Pasar Pagi at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall. — Picture by Meezam Azmi

Treasures, trinkets and throwbacks

For vendors, the appeal lies as much in the community as it does in the commerce.

Collector Syed Fadzlon Syed Ahmad Al Edrus, 62, uses the platform to showcase decades of personal treasures — from stamps and coins to historically significant pieces.

“Some of the items on display are more than 30 years old.

“My valued items are a vintage Ericsson rotary house phone and a classic German-made Ansco Viking folding camera from the 1950s,” he said, noting both are not for sale.

A Pasar Pagi banner welcomes visitors at the side entrance of Angsana Johor Bahru Mall. — Picture by Ben Tan

Pre-loved clothing seller Muhammad Taufiq Koh, a newer vendor, said the crowd mix keeps things interesting.

“For me, what attracts people is dependent on the items I have on display and their rarity.

“However, for the time being, my target is to be established in Pasar Pagi here first,” he said, adding he also sells online and operates at Bazaar Karat.

Meanwhile, collectibles vendor Muhammad Azni Abu Bakar said his prices range widely, from budget finds to serious collector pieces.

“I am a collector and also will sell what I have for a price. My items go for as low as RM1 to RM2,000,” he said.

Pasar Pagi vendor Syed Fadzlon Syed Ahmad Al Edrus with his personal collection, including a vintage Ericsson rotary house phone and a classic German-made Ansco Viking folding camera from the 1950s. — Picture by Ben Tan

More than just a market

Regulars say Pasar Pagi has grown into a weekly hangout spot as much as a shopping destination.

Classic Vespa enthusiast Mohd Noor Fairus said the market’s community vibe keeps him coming back.

“As a retro-inspired fan, I don’t mind coming to Pasar Pagi on a weekly basis as there is always something to do there.

“It can be just gathering with my Vespa community, to meeting like-minded friends and catching up on the latest trends or even finding something inspirational,” he said.

Fashion enthusiast James Chai said the thrill lies in the unexpected finds.

“Be it a simple used T-shirt or a pair of seasoned Converse Chuck Taylors, I’m sold as long as these were the things that reminded me of my youth.

“At times we get lucky as there is a particular piece from the 1990s where the price is right,” said the 47-year-old assistant surveyor who works in Singapore.