KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — As global oil prices remain volatile amid tensions in the Middle East, Malaysia’s subsidy system is once again under pressure.

Not all subsidies have disappeared. Several forms of support tied to daily essentials remain in place, even as Putrajaya moves away from blanket subsidies towards a more targeted approach aimed at managing the cost of living while containing fiscal strain.

So what subsidies or financial support do Malaysians still have in 2026, and how substantial are they?

RON95 at RM1.99 still anchors cost-of-living support

Fuel remains the most significant subsidy affecting everyday life.

The government continues to maintain the subsidised price of RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under its targeted subsidy system, despite higher market prices.

The weekly pricing cycle for April 9 to 15 indicates the unsubsidised retail price of RON95 would exceed RM4 per litre.

Support measures linked to fuel subsidies have also been recalibrated. Schemes such as BUDI95 and BUDI Diesel remain in place for targeted groups, with usage limits in some categories adjusted — for instance, from 300 litres to 200 litres per month — reflecting the shift away from blanket subsidies.

Diesel floats above RM6 — but key sectors still get RM2.15

Diesel subsidies have undergone the most significant restructuring, moving from a blanket system to a controlled, sector-based model.

In Peninsular Malaysia, diesel prices are floated weekly and were listed as above RM6 per litre for the period of April 9 to 15, reflecting market conditions.

Subsidised diesel, however, remains available to approved sectors such as logistics, public transport and agriculture at around RM2.15 per litre.

In Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, diesel prices are still fixed at RM2.15 per litre.

Access is regulated through fleet card systems and registration schemes to ensure subsidies reach intended users.

Cash aid expands — but tighter targeting kicks in

Cash assistance remains a key pillar of support.

Programmes such as Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) have been expanded significantly, with combined allocations reaching about RM15 billion in recent budgets.

SARA alone has been scaled up to cover millions of recipients, with spending running into several billion ringgit annually, and is increasingly delivered through cashless systems for essential purchases.

At the same time, eligibility has been tightened to focus on lower-income households, reflecting a shift from broad subsidies to targeted income support.

Targeted support for essential goods remains

While blanket subsidies for several food items such as chicken and eggs have been phased out, targeted support for essential goods continues in selected areas.

The most prominent example is the subsidised 1kg packet cooking oil, which remains fixed at RM2.50.

More broadly, the government continues to manage food prices through targeted interventions, supply measures and temporary controls when needed, rather than permanent across-the-board subsidies.

Utilities and basic services still cushioned

Support also extends to essential services, largely through tiered pricing structures that keep basic usage affordable.

Electricity tariffs remain structured to protect lower levels of household consumption, with lower rates applied to initial usage blocks before rising progressively.

Water tariffs, which vary by state, follow a similar model. Basic household usage is typically priced at below RM1 per cubic metre in many states, before increasing significantly at higher consumption levels.

These tiered systems function as indirect subsidies, ensuring affordability for essential use while discouraging excessive consumption.

No toll hikes, for now

Tolls remain an indirect but significant form of support.

For 2026, the government has frozen toll rates on 10 major highways, preventing scheduled increases under concession agreements.

The freeze applies to Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Maju Expressway (MEX), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), Cheras–Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), Senai–Desaru Expressway (SDE), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB), New North Klang Strait Bypass (NNKSB), and the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (Penang Second Bridge).

To maintain existing rates, Putrajaya is expected to pay about RM591 million in compensation to concessionaires.

While motorists are not paying less than before, they are shielded from price hikes that would otherwise have taken effect.

Beyond the 10 highways under a formal freeze, the government has also extended several concession agreements to keep toll rates unchanged.

This includes PLUS Malaysia Bhd, whose concession runs to 2068, as well as ANIH Bhd — operator of the KL–Karak Highway and East Coast Expressway Phase 1 — extended to 2069.

The New Pantai Expressway (NPE) concession has also been extended to 2057, tied to the development of a new 15km elevated NPE2 extension while maintaining toll rates at RM2.30.

RM1 clinics, RM3 wards: Healthcare remains heavily subsidised

Public healthcare remains one of the most heavily subsidised areas in Malaysia.

Basic services at government facilities continue to be offered at nominal rates — typically RM1 for outpatient visits, RM5 for follow-up specialist consultations, and ward charges from about RM3 per day — with the government absorbing most treatment costs.

Schemes such as MySalam also remain in place, providing hospitalisation income support and lump-sum payouts for critical illness.

Global oil shocks keep pressure on subsidy bill

Malaysia’s subsidy system does not operate in isolation, but is influenced by volatility in global oil markets and geopolitical tensions that drive up the cost of maintaining fuel subsidies.

This places pressure on government finances, as sustaining subsidised prices requires billions of ringgit annually.

In response, Putrajaya has focused on preserving essential subsidies, tightening targeting and redirecting savings into direct aid.

For most households, support remains strongest where it matters most: fuel, basic goods, utilities, transport and healthcare.