KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Tow truck services are expected to be disrupted for three days from tomorrow until Tuesday as operators plan a strike urging the government to introduce diesel subsidies to sustain operations.

Harian Metro reported that, according to a notice issued by Zurich Takaful, the Klang Valley is expected to be the most affected area, with the disruption potentially spreading to other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

In the same notice, Zurich Takaful said its internal towing operations will be extended to assist customers, with services arranged based on availability.

Customers may also arrange for third-party towing services during the disruption, with reimbursement claims subject to terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, the Association of Muslim General Takaful Agents (Perwatam) has urged the government to urgently improve the diesel subsidy mechanism to prevent paralysis in the towing industry, the Malay daily reported.

Perwatam president Datuk Khairi Anuar Ahmad said immediate and decisive action is needed to ensure towing services continue operating without disruption affecting road users.

“Any further delay is unacceptable and will only worsen the situation and undermine public confidence in Malaysia’s insurance and takaful protection system,” he reportedly said in a statement.

He also urged general insurance and takaful companies to review and adjust payment rates to towing operators, saying current charges do not reflect actual operating costs.

He said failure to adjust tariffs would affect operators’ ability to function effectively, leading to delays in assistance, service disruption and increased safety risks for motorists on the ground.