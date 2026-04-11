PUTRAJAYA, April 11 — A 33-year-old foreign man who vandalised public facilities and injured a security officer in a recent viral incident at Terminal 2 (T2) of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has been arrested and charged in court.

KLIA police chief ACP M Ravi said the suspect was arrested by KLIA district police personnel at about 10.30am at the scene while waiting for a transit flight to Hat Yai, Thailand.

“Investigations found that the suspect had missed his flight, and had a disagreement with his wife over a child custody issue.

“During the incident, the suspect acted aggressively by striking a counter glass panel and a flight information board, throwing a drink bottle towards the counter, and injuring a security officer on duty,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect had pleaded guilty at the Sepang Court on April 7, and was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

“In addition, the suspect was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carries a fine of up to RM100,” he said.

He advised the public to comply with instructions from security personnel on duty, and to refrain from actions which could cause disturbances in public places, especially at both KLIA terminals.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, showing a foreign man going on a rampage and damaging signage at the KLIA T2 counter, as well as acting aggressively towards security personnel.

The approximately one-minute video shows the man pushing several security personnel, causing one of the officers to fall. — Bernama