KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The public is reminded not to conceal or abet the Pakistani accused person (OKT) who escaped from Sungai Buloh Prison on Friday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief, Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said legal action could be taken under Section 216 of the Penal Code against any individual found to have assisted the OKT.

He said the offence carries a prison sentence of up to three years, either together with a fine.

Mohd Hafiz said the remand prisoner escaped while getting out of a police vehicle upon arrival at the Sungai Buloh Prison Parade Ground.

Members of the public with information on the prisoner’s whereabouts are asked to immediately contact investigating officer, Inspector Muhendran Chandra at 010-4304383 or Inspector Mohamad Azamuddin Mohd Razib at 016-5661597.

Information can also be channelled to the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters at 03-61561222 or any nearby police station. — Bernama