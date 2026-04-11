KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Recycling must become part of Malaysian culture to tackle environmental pollution, especially the escalating problem of plastic waste, said Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bandar Tun Razak, said community-level initiatives, such as the establishment of volunteer-based recycling centres, should serve as a model for the rest of the country.

She expressed admiration for the efforts of volunteer-run recycling centres, noting their importance in tackling plastic pollution, especially along coastlines and rivers.

“So I welcome the setting up of volunteer-led recycling centres as a way to show every Malaysian that this is one of the methods we can use to care for our environment,” she told reporters after officiating the Dewan Persatuan Kebajikan Sayangi Rakyat Kuala Lumpur today.

Dr Wan Azizah emphasised the importance of consistency, saying these efforts must not falter at an early stage from a lack of volunteers or oversight, but instead grow into an enduring, community-supported movement.

“I hope that this will be continued and improved, so that recycling becomes a way of life to safeguard the future of our children and the nation’s ecosystem,” she said.

In her speech, she noted that the previously disused Dewan Persatuan Kebajikan Sayangi Rakyat Kuala Lumpur had been upgraded with a RM100,000 allocation into a community activity centre, hosting environment-related programmes among others.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah officiated the 42nd annual general meeting of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Tun Razak 1, and the opening of the school’s new hall.

In her address, she said the role of the PIBG must continue to be strengthened as a key driver in shaping a quality future generation.

She also stressed the importance of close cooperation between parents and schools in developing students’ character and creating a conducive learning environment.

“Efforts to build the next generation require sacrifice and continuous commitment from all parties, especially parents, who play a vital role in shaping their children’s lives,” she concluded. — Bernama