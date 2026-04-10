GEORGE TOWN, April 10 — An ambulance responding to an emergency was involved in a collision with two other vehicles on Jalan Bukit Gambir near Universiti Sains Malaysia yesterday, with footage of the incident later going viral on social media.

Deputy Timur Laut police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said a report on the accident was received at 1.06 pm.

He said initial investigations found that a Perodua Axia driven by a 19-year-old woman is believed to have collided with the ambulance as it was passing through a traffic light intersection in front of the university.

“The driver is believed to have failed to give way to the ambulance, which had its siren activated while crossing the intersection. Following the impact, the ambulance lost control, skidded and struck a Proton Saga that was waiting at the traffic lights,” he said in a statement today.

At the time of the incident, the ambulance was not carrying any patient as it was en route to pick one up.

The 51-year-old ambulance driver and three medical personnel, aged between 35 and 41, sustained minor injuries. The Axia driver, who is a student, suffered injuries to her chest, ribs and waist, while the 65-year-old Proton Saga driver, an e-hailing driver, was unhurt.

Lee said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless driving causing an accident.

He also urged members of the public with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a two-minute and 30-second video of the incident circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention. — AFP