AUGUST 28 — As Malaysia celebrates its 68th Independence Day, we not only reflect on our nation's progress but also on what makes us uniquely Malaysian. Beyond language, ethnicity, and culture, there is a unifying place where all walks of life meet, eat, and talk: the mamak restaurant. A fusion of Indian-Muslim culinary traditions with local Malaysian influences, the mamak is more than just a place to grab a quick meal or enjoy late-night teh tarik. It is a social institution. But interestingly, from the perspective of microbiology and immunology, the mamak may also be doing something else: supporting our gut microbiota, the community of trillions of microorganisms that live in our intestines.

The relationship between mamak food and the gut microbiome has not been directly studied. Still, it can be inferred by considering the types of food typically consumed at mamak stalls and their potential impact on gut bacteria. Mamak cuisine often involves diverse and flavourful offerings with high intake of carbohydrates, fats, and spices, which can influence the gut microbiome composition. Recent scientific advances have shown how our diet strongly influences the gut microbiome, which in turn plays a major role in immune health, metabolism, and even mental well-being.

The gut microbiota includes bacteria, viruses, and fungi that colonise our gastrointestinal tract. A healthy gut microbiota is rich in diversity, meaning it contains many different types of beneficial bacteria. This microbial ecosystem performs essential tasks like digesting complex carbohydrates, synthesising vitamins (like B12 and K), regulating inflammation, and training the immune system to respond appropriately to threats. Studies have consistently shown that a diverse and balanced diet, particularly one rich in plant-based fibres, healthy fats, and fermented foods, promotes a healthier gut microbiota.

Many may assume mamak food is inherently unhealthy, but a closer look reveals that several dishes commonly enjoyed at mamak stalls contain important macronutrients (macros) that can support gut health when consumed in balance. Mamak meals often include dal (lentil curry), vegetable curries, and chickpea dishes. These are rich in dietary fibre, which serves as a prebiotic, a non-digestible food component that beneficially nourishes the microbes in the colon. Fibres from lentils and legumes ferment in the gut and promote the growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli, two groups of bacteria known to enhance gut barrier integrity and modulate the immune response. A study published in 2021 found that individuals consuming a high-fibre diet had a more robust production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, which protect against inflammation and colorectal cancer.

While some dishes are oily, others use natural fats from sources like coconut milk (in curries) and fish such as sardines or mackerel. These contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and beneficial for the microbial composition. Omega-3s are associated with increased levels of Akkermansia muciniphila, a gut bacterium that improves metabolic health and reduces obesity risk. Studies suggest that higher levels of A. muciniphila are associated with a healthier metabolic status, including better glucose homeostasis, blood lipids, and body composition, particularly after dietary interventions like calorie restriction.

Although the mamak menu may not traditionally include fermented foods like yogurt or kimchi, certain chutneys and pickled accompaniments can offer small amounts of lactic acid bacteria, depending on preparation methods. Moreover, the spice combinations used in curries such as turmeric, ginger, cumin, and fenugreek have been found to modulate gut flora positively. These spices contain bioactive compounds with potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which could positively influence gut health. If you choose chapati or roti instead of white rice or roti canai, you’re getting more complex carbohydrates and resistant starch, which pass undigested to the colon and serve as food for beneficial bacteria. These carbs also regulate blood sugar and insulin responses. Resistant starch is known to enhance the production of butyrate, the SCFA mentioned earlier, which feeds colon cells and reduces inflammation.

The impact of mamak food on the gut microbiome will vary depending on individual factors such as genetics, overall diet, lifestyle, and health status. While mamak food contains many components that can support gut health, we must be mindful of portion size, oil content, and sugar. Excess sugar from large amounts of condensed milk in teh tarik alters gut microbial balance and promotes the growth of harmful species like Clostridium difficile. Deep-fried foods like roti bom, maggi goreng, and mamak-style fried chicken are calorie-dense and often high in trans fats, which can negatively affect gut flora and increase systemic inflammation. Excessive caloric intake, especially from refined carbs and saturated fats, can lead to gut dysbiosis, where harmful bacteria outgrow beneficial ones, increasing the risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, and chronic inflammation.

In short, the quality and balance of what you choose at the mamak matters. A balanced diet, including a variety of foods, is crucial for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Occasional consumption of mamak food, in moderation and as part of a balanced diet, is unlikely to cause significant harm. In the vibrant setting of mamak restaurant, where cultural fusion happens on every plate, there is also microbial harmony being fostered in our guts. The next time you sit at a mamak stall, enjoying your tosai with dhal and sipping ginger tea, know that you are not only feeding yourself, you are feeding your microbiota too. Just remember: balance is key, and moderation wins.

* Dr Rafidah Lani is a viral immunologist and a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Medical Microbiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.