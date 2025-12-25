KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Immigration Department raided a popular eatery in Kampung Baru yesterday under Ops Selera over suspected illegal employment of foreign workers.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff, said the raid, conducted by 11 officers after a weeklong surveillance, resulted in the arrest of four foreign men aged 30 to 40.

“Investigations found the four foreign nationals, two Bangladeshis and one each from Pakistan and Indonesia, had overstayed, lacked valid documents and breached employment rules,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also recorded a statement from a local, believed to be the supervisor managing the workers.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said initial findings showed the foreign workers had been employed at the eatery for five to six months.

The case is classified under Regulation 39(b) and Sections 15(1) and 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963. — Bernama