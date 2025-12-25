SINGAPORE, Dec 25 — Former activist lawyer Ravi Madasamy, better known as M. Ravi, took drugs with a friend before he was found unconscious at home, police said.

The Singapore Police Force told The Straits Times that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call at 5.41am on December 24 to attend to an urgent case.

“The person who needed assistance was 56-year-old M. Ravi. He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead,” police said.

Police added that another person was present in the apartment when SCDF arrived and had called for help.

The friend told officers “he and M. Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier, and M. Ravi exhibited concerning symptoms after he took the drugs.”

He admitted the drugs belonged to him and said he had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to Ravi.

The Central Narcotics Bureau arrested the friend for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police said they were also alerted to the case of unnatural death and, based on preliminary investigations, do not suspect foul play.

“The cause of death can be confirmed only after the post-mortem,” police added.