KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A popular tourist stop along the Simpang Pulai–Cameron Highlands road has gone viral on social media after drone footage revealed soil erosion near the site.

The TikTok video, shared by user Port Lepak Jerung, showed parts of the land surrounding the eatery had eroded, raising safety concerns among netizens, Sinar Harian reported.

The site owner, responding in the comments, said the erosion was not present when operations began, as the drainage system was then properly maintained.

He added that damage to the drains had since prevented proper water flow, leading to the current erosion.

The owner urged authorities to repair the drains promptly to prevent further deterioration.

Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing said the site holds a temporary use permit from the Perak Forestry Department, as it is within a forest reserve.

He stressed that any safety issues require immediate action from relevant agencies, including the Forestry Department and the Public Works Department (JKR).

“I will urge the authorities to act immediately and ask the operator to take preventive measures and cooperate fully until safety concerns are resolved,” he said.