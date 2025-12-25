KUCHING, Dec 25 — Several vehicles broke down after refuelling at the Petronas station along the Samarahan Expressway on Wednesday, following an incident involving petrol being mixed with diesel due to a technical issue at the station’s fuel storage tank system.

Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), in a holding statement, confirmed that the station has been temporarily closed to allow for further investigations into the operational issue.

The company assured customers that all other Petronas stations nationwide are operating as usual and are not affected by the incident.

“PDB is currently in contact with the affected customers and has taken the necessary steps to resolve the matter promptly,” it said.

PDB added that it takes the matter seriously and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Customers requiring immediate assistance may contact Mesralink at 1-300-88-8181.

The incident went viral earlier today after several cars and motorcycles reportedly stalled shortly after refuelling at the station.

According to station staff, about 2,000 litres of diesel were believed to have been mixed with petrol following a technical malfunction in the storage tank system.

A visit to the site found repair and cleaning works being carried out on the storage tanks and fuel pumps to ensure user safety before operations are fully resumed.

To help mitigate the impact on affected customers, trainees from Giatmara were also seen assisting with cleaning vehicle fuel systems, particularly motorcycles, to prevent more serious engine damage.

The petrol pumps were sealed off to prevent vehicles from entering the station while remedial works are ongoing. — The Borneo Post