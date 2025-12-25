KUCHING, Dec 25 — Sarawak’s strong fiscal position should not be seen as boasting, but rather proof of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s determination to accelerate development for the people, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In his Christmas and New Year’s message, he said that Sarawak’s revenue has increased 2.4 times compared to the past eight years, and this ‘blessing’ was to be shared with all Sarawakians by providing infrastructure, basic amenities, and developing human resources.

“GPS’ commitment towards development has not waned, as the 2026 Sarawak Budget, like all previous budgets, allocated about 60 to 70 per cent for development against 30 to 40 per cent for recurrent expenditure.

“Sarawak is expecting an estimated revenue of RM13.1 billion next year, and an expenditure of RM12.91 billion, therefore a surplus budget for 2026.

“We do not want to boast that our revenue and budget are big, but it reflects the GPS government’s commitment towards expediting development,” he said in his Christmas and New Year’s message.

Abang Johari also believed that Sarawak was well on the way towards achieving its vision of becoming a ‘STAR’ economy in Asean, supported by long-term planning, unity, and the state’s ability to harness its strengths.

“It is a tall order, but not impossible to realise because have the strength and resources to be one, and Sarawak has continued to progress steadily and cohesively,” he said.

He also highlighted the state’s growing role in clean and renewable energy, including hydropower, green hydrogen and solar energy, as well as its potential contribution to the proposed Asean Power Grid.

He also pointed to opportunities in sectors such as natural gas, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and the semiconductor industry, saying these areas were being developed in line with Sarawak’s long-term transformation plans.

“In the realm of natural gas, Sarawak is endowed with vast gas resources which would be used as feedstock for the petrochemical industry, including the building of necessary infrastructure such as gas pipelines and terminals. With billions in potential investment, this is expected to further invigorate the Sarawak economy.

“Sarawak is also fortunate that both its onshore and offshore geological structure present significant potential for carbon storage to support the CCUS initiative. This initiative is expected to create a new revenue stream for Sarawak’s economy,” he said.

Abang Johari said the semiconductor industry promised to be another lucrative sector for Sarawak.

“Steps have been taken that will position Sarawak as a major player in the semiconductor ecosystem, focusing on compound chip design, research, and innovation,” he said.

He stressed the state government’s approach remained balanced, with development pursued alongside social well-being and human capital development.

“We want progress that benefits the people, whether through better connectivity, access to basic amenities or opportunities for education and skills development.”

Abang Johari extended his Christmas greetings to Christians throughout Sarawak, expressing hope that the celebration would bring peace, joy and blessings to families and communities.

“Christmas, like other celebrations in Sarawak, is a time for togetherness and gratitude, and an opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us despite our differences in religion, race and culture,” he said.

He described the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ spirit as a defining feature of Sarawak, noting that it continued to guide the state’s journey forward as a united society.

“May we welcome 2026 with hope, unity and a shared commitment to continue building a harmonious and prosperous Sarawak,” he said. — The Borneo Post