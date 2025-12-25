KANGAR, Dec 25 — The membership of three PAS State Assemblymen (Adun) in Perlis has been terminated with immediate effect based on Clause 76 and Clause 15A(1)(b) of the PAS Constitution (2025 Amendment).

PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, in a statement last night, identified them as Chuping Adun Saad Seman, Bintong Adun Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, and Guar Sanji Adun Mohd Ridzuan Hashim.

He stated that the decision was made during the PAS Central Working Committee Meeting held yesterday.

“PAS will officially notify the Speaker of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly of this decision for the purpose of fulfilling Article 50A(1)(a)(ii) of the Laws of the Constitution of Perlis (Amendment) Enactment 2022 immediately,” he said.

Earlier, Perikatan Nasional State Assemblymen in Perlis were alleged to have met with the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, with a majority expressing a loss of confidence and withdrawing their support for Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli. — Bernama