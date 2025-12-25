KANGAR, Dec 25 — Three PAS state assemblymen in Perlis whose positions were automatically vacated following the immediate termination of their party membership have been instructed to promptly return all state government assets in their possession.

Perlis speaker Rus’sele Eizan said the state assembly would formally notify the affected assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), regarding the return of items used during their tenure.

“Their positions were automatically vacated. They were not dismissed, but their party membership was terminated. As a result, all positions they held, including as elected representatives, have ended, and any state government assets used must be returned as soon as possible,” he told a press conference at Kompleks Seri Putra here today.

Mohd Ridzuan was previously Perlis Youth and Sports, Science, Technology and Innovation Committee chairman.

Earlier, Rus’sele announced the unexpected vacancies for the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji state seats following the immediate termination of the three assemblymen’s membership.

Rus’sele said the unexpected vacancies fulfilled the requirements of Clause (1)(a)(ii) of Article 50A of the Perlis Constitution for the three affected constituencies.

Earlier, it was reported that several Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen in Perlis had allegedly met the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, to express a loss of confidence and withdraw support for Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

Following this, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang issued a statement stating that the party had terminated the membership of its three Perlis assemblymen with immediate effect, in accordance with Clause 76 and Clause 15A(1)(b) of the PAS Constitution (Amendment 2025).

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Perikatan Nasional (PN) won 14 of the 15 state seats, consisting of nine by PAS and five by Bersatu, while the remaining seat was won by PKR. — Bernama