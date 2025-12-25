DECEMBER 25 — PAS has reportedly expelled its three State Assemblymen (Adun) in Perlis with immediate effect based on Clause 76 and Clause 15A(1)(b) of the PAS Constitution (2025 Amendment).

PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has identified them as Chuping Adun Saad Seman, Bintong Adun Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, and Guar Sanji Adun Mohd Ridzuan Hashim.

Hadi said in a statement that the decision was made during the PAS Central Working Committee Meeting held on Wednesday (December 23).

File picture of the Perlis State Assembly in session. — Bernama pic

“PAS will officially notify the Speaker of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly of this decision for the purpose of fulfilling Article 50A(1)(a)(ii) of the Laws of the Constitution of Perlis immediately,” he added.

The said article reads as follows:

“Subject to the provisions of this article, a member of the Legislative Assembly shall cease to be a member of that Legislative Assembly and his seat shall become vacant immediately on a date a casual vacancy is established by the Speaker under Clause (3) if —

(a) having been elected to the Legislative Assembly as a member of a political party —

(i) …

(ii) he ceases to be a member of the political party.

The three Aduns, however, did not cease to be a member of the political party. They were expelled.

The expulsion does not affect their membership of the Legislative Assembly. This is based on Article 50A(2)(c) which reads as follows:

“A member of the Legislative Assembly shall not cease to be a member of that Legislative Assembly pursuant to this article only by reason of —

(a) …

(b) …

(c) the expulsion of his membership of his political party.

The three, therefore, remain as Aduns in Perlis.

