GEORGE TOWN, Dec 25 — In a move to alleviate traffic congestion at popular tourist destinations during the school holidays, Christmas and New Year, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has rolled out several traffic management measures, including the launch of “Ops Payung”.

MBPP said Ops Payung will be enforced at major hotspots throughout the holiday season, including Jalan Penang, Bukit Bendera, the Penang Festival site in Sungai Nibong, and the historic Padang Kota Lama.

“Traffic control on Jalan Penang will involve three checkpoints at Pasar Chowrasta Market, Kedai Jeruk Madu and in front of Lebuh Keng Kwee from 11am to 5pm. At Bukit Bendera, enforcement will be conducted at two checkpoints from noon until 6pm.

“At the Sungai Nibong festival site, officers will focus on managing traffic flow and clearing obstructions, with personnel deployed from 7pm to midnight. Tow-truck patrols will also operate at Padang Kota Lama starting from 6pm,” it said in a statement today.

To enhance responsiveness, MBPP will utilise its CCTV network as “Intelligent Eyes” to monitor real-time traffic conditions and identify congestion points, allowing for the swift deployment of enforcement teams.

The council further announced that the operating hours for its Enforcement Department’s Traffic Unit will be extended from 10pm to midnight, with additional patrols and traffic control deployed to other areas prone to congestion.

Separately, all city council construction and public works projects, including roadworks and excavations by utility companies, will be suspended from December 23 to January 1, 2026, with only emergency repairs exempted.

“There is a 24-hour maintenance team on standby to conduct repairs and address any issues promptly, ensuring traffic flow remains smooth,” the statement added.

While welcoming all visitors to Penang, the council strongly advises all motorists, especially those from out of state, to fully comply with traffic laws and regulations. Travellers are urged to plan their journeys ahead, park only in designated bays or permitted areas, and avoid stopping in prohibited zones.

Earlier, Bernama reported that over 2.2 million vehicles are expected to enter Penang during the year-end school holidays and Christmas celebrations beginning December 23.

Penang police chief, Datuk Azizee Ismail, said the projection is based on traffic trends recorded during previous major festive seasons, compounded by the ongoing Penang Festival, which runs from December 6 to January 10, 2026. — Bernama