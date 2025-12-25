KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — 2026 will see some of the most anticipated malls opening to shoppers, with developers promising more than just conventional retail experience amid a major shift in what consumers expect from urban development.

Demographic changes over the years have changed how consumers view malls — they want it to be more than just a place to buy things.

Developers said the Klang Valley’s 2026 retail openings are designed to offer that experience.

With designs centred around green space, culture and lifestyle, the malls will act as spaces that fuse leisure, art and community.

Here are the major retail developments slated to open around the Klang Valley next year:

The 118 Mall will be at the foot of the Merdeka 118 skyscraper, which promises to awe shoppers with the sight of the world's second tallest structure. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

118 Mall, Kuala Lumpur City Centre

The seven‑storey mall, featuring a glass‑domed atrium, will be the main retail component of the Merdeka 118 precinct.

PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd, the developer, said the mall will host the 40,000-square-foot Makanizm Food Hall that would highlight local and regional cuisine.

To stand out from its competitors, the mall will have a Malaysian Artisan District (M.A.D.), a 60,000 square foot space dedicated to promoting homegrown fashion, art and crafts.

It will also feature a cultural museum and an observation deck.

Among the confirmed tenants are Japanese department store Seibu, Village Grocer and Golden Screen Cinemas.

Developers have affirmed the opening is on track for the third quarter of 2026.

Located adjacent to the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park, developers said it intends the mall to complement, rather than compete with, the nearby Suria KLCC by prioritising ‘retail-tainment.’ — Picture by Choo Choy May

Ombak KLCC, KLCC Precinct

KLCC Holdings Sdn Bhd, its developer, said Ombak KLCC is positioned as a premium lifestyle destination, with 420,000 sq. ft. across six retail levels, but with an emphasis on art, culture and urban green space.

Reports suggest that there will be a rooftop sky garden and a major art gallery, to be managed by Petronas Gallery.

Retail focus, on the other hand, will be on premium products, fine dining and active lifestyle brands

Developers initially aimed for an October 2025 opening, but it was later delayed to the first quarter of 2026.

Coalfields Retail Park, Bandar Seri Coalfields

This retail park is set to become a major shopping hub for Klang Valley’s north-western population, including Sungai Buloh and Puncak Alam, which currently lacks major malls despite rapid housing growth.

Developers KLK Land described the development as a mega-scale “hybrid” lifestyle retail park with approximately 1 million sq. ft. gross built area (GBA) focusing on lifestyle, dining and wellness.

Developers are aiming for an opening in the second quarter of next year.

The park’s standout features include a major international indoor playground, an ice-skating rink and pickle ball courts.

Village Grocer, Decathlon, Harvey Norman, Maybank, Skechers (reportedly South-east Asia’s largest store), HarborLand (indoor playground), Blue Ice Skating, KKV, Panda Eyes and Pickle Park are among the confirmed retailers to date.

For dining, expect to see well-known establishments such as Serai Seafood Restaurant, The Social, Lisette’s Café & Bakery, K Fry, Lavender Bakery and Super Saigon.