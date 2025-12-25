PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli has described PAS Central’s decision to immediately expel three Perlis assemblymen as a firm move that carries wisdom, saying the party is acting decisively in handling internal matters.

“Praise be to Allah, for every matter carries its wisdom. The action taken by PAS Central proves that principle, discipline and the trust of the struggle are always upheld,” he said in a Facebook post shortly after midnight.

PAS last night announced the immediate termination of three Perlis assemblymen under provisions of the party’s constitution.

President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision, endorsed at the PAS Central Working Committee meeting, resulted in the expulsion of Chuping representative Saad Seman, Bintong’s Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Guar Sanji’s Mohd Ridzuan Hashim.

The move comes amid earlier reports that statutory declarations indicating a loss of confidence among some PAS and Bersatu assemblymen had been submitted to the Raja of Perlis, raising questions over the stability of the state administration.