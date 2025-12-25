PHNOM PENH, Dec 25 — Malaysians facing difficulties leaving areas affected by the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand conflict should contact the Malaysian Embassy in the capital for assistance.

“Malaysian nationals who are experiencing difficulties relocating from areas affected by the conflict are advised to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh for further assistance,” the Embassy said in its advisory on Wednesday, which was posted on its official Facebook page.

For assistance, Malaysians may email the Embassy at [email protected], call the 24-hour hotline at +855 15 216 176 or visit https://www.kln.gov.my/web/khm_phnom-penh/home. — Bernama