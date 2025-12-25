PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has urged for Perikatan Nasional to be dissolved following fresh cracks in the coalition after PAS expelled three Perlis assemblymen.

“Perlis oh Perlis. I’ve been saying it since way before GE15 — we should’ve strengthened Muafakat Nasional, not Perikatan Nasional.

“Now everyone’s true colours are showing, stabbed in the back. Might as well dissolve Perikatan Nasional and bring back Muafakat Nasional,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Muafakat Nasional is a political alliance made between Umno and PAS in 2019, a year after Pakatan Harapan formed the government for the first time.

PAS yesterday terminated the membership of Chuping assemblyman Saad Seman, Bintong’s Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Guar Sanji’s Mohd Ridzuan Hashim under its constitution.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli welcomed the move, calling it a firm and wise decision.

The expulsions come amid reports of statutory declarations from PAS and Bersatu assemblymen signalling a loss of confidence in the state administration.