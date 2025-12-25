PUTRAJAYA, Dec 25 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has been instructed to conduct further investigations into a viral social media incident involving a local man who was seen dressed as a woman while attending an international event.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the directive was issued to enable appropriate action to be taken in accordance with existing laws.

He said the act had sparked negative reactions from the public and was widely viewed as challenging religious sensitivities and cultural norms in Malaysia.

“From an Islamic perspective, impersonating another gender is contrary to Syariah law and should not be normalised in society,” he said.

Dr Zulkifli added that Jawi has also been ordered to cooperate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to remove related content from social media platforms.

He said efforts to strengthen dakwah and preventive measures would continue through sermons, religious programmes and social media outreach, aimed at enhancing public understanding while preserving national harmony and cultural values.

The issue arose after a 27-second video circulated widely on social media, showing a man dressed as a woman receiving an award at an international event. — Bernama