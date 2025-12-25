KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Perlis State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’ele Eizan will notify the Election Commission (SPR) of three unexpected vacancies in the state assembly and request by-elections to be held, despite the assembly having exceeded its three-year term.

The decision follows the immediate termination of PAS membership of three Perlis assemblymen — Chuping Assemblyman Saad Seman, Bintong Assemblyman Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, and Guar Sanji Assemblyman Mohd Ridzuan Hashim — as resolved by the PAS Central Working Committee on December 24.

“I have received official notification from PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyudin Hassan regarding the termination of their membership, as well as a written notice from Beseri assemblyman Haziq Asyraf on the occurrence of three unexpected vacancies under Article 50A of the Perlis state constitution,” Rus’ele said in a press conference which was broadcasted live on Facebook.

After reviewing the developments, the Speaker said he was satisfied that the circumstances met the requirements under Article 50A(1)(a)(ii), confirming that the seats for Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji had fallen vacant.

He said he would formally inform the Election Commission of the vacancies in the near future.

Under normal circumstances, Article 55(5) of the Perlis state constitution does not require by-elections to be held if vacancies occur after the assembly has reached three years in age.

The first meeting of the current Perlis State Legislative Assembly was held on December 19, 2022, meaning it crossed the three-year mark on December 18 this year.

However, Rus’ele said he would invoke the proviso under Article 55(5), which allows the Speaker to exercise discretion if the numerical strength of the party forming the majority in the assembly is affected.

“In my judgment, based on the current developments in Perlis, the three unexpected vacancies affect the majority of the State Legislative Assembly, and in such circumstances the seats must be filled in the interest of stability so the government can continue to serve the people effectively,” he said.

The Perlis assembly has 15 seats. Perikatan Nasional currently holds 14, comprising nine from PAS and five from Bersatu, while PKR holds one seat. Following the expulsion of the three PAS assemblymen, PAS’ representation dropped to six.

Explaining his reasoning, Rus’ele said the loss of the three seats could alter the balance of power in the assembly.

“If we look at the position in the assembly, it becomes six–six; they are still within the same Perikatan coalition. If anything were to happen, the assembly would be hung. That is why I said by-elections need to be held to fill the vacancies,” he said.

He added that without by-elections, the assembly would effectively be left with only 12 sitting members, giving the PAS a majority of just one seat.

“That would be unstable. If there are members who withdraw their support and so on, there would be further action, as has happened today. However, I hope that will not occur,” he said.

Rus’ele also said the three former PAS assemblymen automatically ceased to hold all positions they previously occupied.

He said the detailed reasons why the majority in the Perlis State Legislative Assembly was affected would be outlined in his written submission to the Election Commission.