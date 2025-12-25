KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The investigation paper on the alleged police assault of a man during an arrest was yesterday submitted to the Selangor State Prosecutor’s Office for further instructions.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said in a statement that the incident, which had been captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, had recently gone viral.

“A police report was lodged on November 18, 2025, by a woman alleging that her son was beaten during the arrest,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

Kumar stressed that the Royal Malaysia Police was committed to prioritising transparency and integrity in investigations to ensure justice and would not compromise with any form of misconduct.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police were investigating a man’s claim that he had been beaten by individuals believed to be police officers at a house in Kampung Sungai Ingat, Banting, last month.

Kuala Langat Deputy Police Chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said the department had received a report from the victim’s mother, who claimed she had received a three-minute CCTV recording showing her son being slapped by individuals who introduced themselves as police officers.

According to the report, the complainant’s son was slapped several times during a search for evidence, and the complainant’s husband also witnessed the incident. — Bernama