JULY 22 — In conjunction with the 62nd Sarawak Independence Day observed annually on 22 July, we celebrate not only Sarawak’s journey as an autonomous state within Malaysia but also its invaluable contribution to Malaysia’s greatest untapped resource — our genetic diversity.

Sarawak, home to more than 40 ethnic groups including the Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau, Orang Ulu, and the Penan, holds a rich mosaic of genetic variation. This diversity is not just a cultural heritage but a powerful scientific asset in understanding how Malaysians respond to diseases. As Malaysia moves forward with the MyGenom Project, Sarawak’s unique population structure becomes increasingly important in building the country’s health resilience.

Population immunology studies how immune responses vary between individuals and populations. These differences are often shaped by genetics. Just as our physical traits differ — such as height, skin tone, and hair texture — so do our immune responses to pathogens, medications, and vaccinations. Genetic diversity is crucial in understanding why some individuals are more susceptible to infectious diseases such as dengue, tuberculosis, or Covid-19, while others exhibit stronger resistance or milder symptoms.

It also explains varying responses to vaccines and treatments. In Sarawak, for example, indigenous populations may carry different immune gene variants compared to urban Peninsular Malaysians, influencing how they respond to diseases or drugs. This is where genome mapping becomes critical.

The MyGenom Project is a national initiative aimed at sequencing the genomes of Malaysians from diverse ethnicities. It is a timely and ambitious effort to catalogue the genetic variants present in our population, including those from minority and indigenous groups. The early phases of genome studies in Malaysia were dominated by data from the three main ethnic groups — Malays, Chinese, and Indians.

However, this does not reflect the full scope of our population. Including East Malaysian groups helps capture the broader spectrum of genetic variation that exists in Malaysia. Sarawak’s people, with their deep ancestral roots and minimal admixture, offer insights into immune-related genes that may have evolved to counter local pathogens in tropical rainforest environments. These could include gene variants involved in inflammation, antiviral response, and vaccine effectiveness.

Among Sarawak’s indigenous peoples, the Penan — a traditionally nomadic group from the interior forests of Baram and Belaga — are of special interest. Despite their isolation, they have experienced disproportionately high rates of leprosy, a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae.

Why the Penan are particularly prone to leprosy remains under investigation, but genome science offers several clues. Leprosy susceptibility is known to be influenced by host genetics, particularly genes involved in innate immunity. These genes are involved in recognising mycobacteria and regulating inflammatory responses during infection.

Preliminary observations suggest that the Penan may carry unique variants or haplotypes in these immunity genes, possibly inherited through generations of geographic and genetic isolation. It is also hypothesised that low genetic diversity within small, isolated communities like the Penan may contribute to the concentration of certain susceptibility alleles.

Including the Penan in the MyGenom Project is not only scientifically valuable but ethically necessary. It provides an opportunity to understand population-specific risks, tailor health screening, and design effective community-based interventions.

Understanding the genetic variation in immunity genes can help in developing tailored vaccines and therapies, predicting disease risk, improving outbreak response, and strengthening precision medicine. Sarawak has a critical role in this movement. The inclusion of underrepresented groups in the MyGenom Project ensures that health policies, treatments, and diagnostics are inclusive and equitable. Leaving them out risks creating a healthcare gap where indigenous communities receive solutions based on data from unrelated populations.

In the past, genomics research involving indigenous groups faced criticism due to poor community engagement or lack of benefit-sharing. The current initiative addresses this by ensuring ethical collection, community consultation, and data sovereignty — empowering Sarawakian communities to participate actively in research that affects their future.

Sarawak Independence Day is a reminder of autonomy and identity, but also of shared responsibility in building a healthier Malaysia. Genetics is no longer just an academic pursuit. It is a national investment into the health of future generations. We must ensure that the MyGenom Project continues to be inclusive, transparent, and scientifically robust.

Sarawak’s contribution to this project is not merely symbolic — it is foundational. By integrating Sarawak’s unique population into our national genetic map, we are not only unlocking clues to our past but building tools to face the future.

Let us celebrate the wealth of Sarawak’s genetic and cultural diversity, and recognise it as a pillar of national strength in population health and disease resilience.

* Dr Rafidah Lani is a senior lecturer at the Department of Medical Microbiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya. She may be contacted at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.