MARCH 16 — I refer to “Where language skills matter on the rails — Nuruladilah Mohamed and Nurul Amilin Razawi” (Malay Mail, March 12, 2025) and concur that training and stationing multilingual staff at our train stations can transform dreadful moments to wonderful experiences for many foreign visitors.

I also wish to offer my two cents on effective communication, which is very challenging in every sphere and at all levels, as the gulfs are wide and made worse by generation gaps. However, they are not the be-all and end-all, which is explained below.

Communication means the imparting or exchanging of information by speaking, writing or using other mediums such as videos, photos, images, symbols and graphs. Communication can also be through sound such as noises, songs and music, and emotions expressed by the voice tone.

Communication can also be passive but apparent such as grooming, dressing, body language, choice of accommodation, type of transport such as opting for luxury sedans or runabouts. We are already communicating the moment we are seen by others, even before we greet or speak.

However, communication starts within our hearts and minds, but most people do not really know or cannot describe well how they feel and what they know. When they do not understand themselves well but expect others to do so, there can be conflicts and misunderstandings.

Introspection may help us to clarify or crystallise our thoughts and feelings, and this exercise will be more effective if we have a good command of a language. Many Malaysians may take pride that they are conversant in several languages or dialects, but sadly, may be master of none.

Therefore, the challenges in effective communication are many, starting from within oneself and then to another person or to a general audience such as postings on social media, which have landed many in trouble.

The author says effective communication goes beyond language — it’s about understanding and connection. — Freepik pic

Most people have not developed their language skills well enough to speak, read and write clearly for effective verbal communication. This has often resulted in miscommunication and misunderstanding, leading to unnecessary quarrels, inefficiencies, and loss of productivity.

From time to time, zealots will rear their ugly heads to claim that a single language will successfully unify our entire nation by purging all other popular languages out of our school system, without realising that it is a double-edged sword that facilitates both unity and division.

This can be seen in many countries around the world, with many regions and nations deeply divided, even though they share a common language. We do not have to go far, as people of the same language in our home country are divided by politics when regarded as a new religion.

Perhaps the best example is within a big family. Even though all speak the same language and grew up in the same environment and culture, there can be disharmony and disunity. Clearly, language is not the main factor, but weaknesses in communication are difficult to overcome.

Then there are generation gaps between Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), Millennials (1981-1996), Generation Z (1997-2012), and Generation Alpha (2013-2025). The gaps can be wide as chasms separating the beliefs and behaviours of different groups.

The differences in attitude lead to a lack of understanding as younger generations have different thoughts, actions, and preferences, and these can be in politics, values, pop cultures or careers. Instead of role models, Baby Boomers are regarded as dinosaurs by Generations Z and Alpha.

This is because they were born in the era of internet technology and the pacifier was no longer a nipple-shaped device for them to suck or bite but a small electronic screen for them to watch and listen or scroll. Communication is largely digital, not interpersonal, including their parents.

Artificial intelligence will dominate much of our lives, transforming and wiping out many businesses and careers at a pace so rapid that it is difficult to predict what the future holds. But the world is changing at a different pace, with many people still holding on to past glories.

Charles Darwin was credited to have said “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” Communication and generation gaps will continue to exist, but survival and progress depend on the ability to embrace changes.

*YS Chan is master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and Travel and Tours Enhancement Course and an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a tourism and transport business consultant.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.