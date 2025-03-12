MARCH 12 — We Malaysians know our train stations are more than just places to catch a train. They are bustling hubs, connecting us across cities and states. But have we ever considered them as stages — platforms, if you will — for showcasing our unique Malaysian-ness to the world?

I imagine myself stepping off a train in a foreign land, burdened with luggage and uncertainty. The first face I see is that of a station staff employee. A warm smile, a polite greeting, or helpful directions can immediately ease my anxiety and make me feel welcome.

These beginning encounters can also be an experience to our tourists in Malaysia, either enhance or utterly ruin a tourist’s experience. Their entire Malaysian experience is framed by that one encounter, which could be anything from a friendly grin to guidance to their destination or to no communication at all.

As we can see, these employees do not merely sell tickets or provide information; fundamentally, they are cultural representatives. And what is one of the most powerful tools an ambassador can possess? Language.

According to the authors, as Malaysia keeps becoming a popular travel destination worldwide especially among content creators and influencers, it is essential that our frontline employees have the tools they need to properly represent our country. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

In a nation as diverse as Malaysia, multilingualism is not just an asset; it is a necessity. Picture a ridiculously lost tourist looking for directions who is magically rescued by an employee who speaks English, Mandarin, or even Tamil. The sensation, the feeling of hospitality — it is tangible. More than simply aiding, this form of communication builds relationships.

However, this possibility exceeds the simple act of aiding. By investing in language training for station employees, we empower them to share the richness of Malaysian culture. They can recommend local delicacies like nasi lemak, inform visitors about upcoming festivals like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and even offer a quick Bahasa Malaysia lesson.

Furthermore, our train stations themselves can become vibrant centres of cultural exchange. Think art exhibitions showcasing local talent, food fairs celebrating Malaysian cuisine, or even traditional music performances. These events not only entertain but also educate, offering tourists a taste of Malaysia beyond the usual tourist traps.

Some might argue that language skills are the responsibility of the individual, not the employer. However, in this context, investing in language training is an investment in Malaysia’s image. It is about creating a welcoming and engaging environment that leaves a lasting positive impression on visitors. It is also in line with the nation’s aspiration to develop modal insan.

Therefore, let’s turn our train stations into energetic cultural exhibits where knowledge of languages is the key to opening a world of admiration for Malaysia. Let’s show the world what “Malaysia, Truly Asia” means to be.

* The authors are lecturers at Akademi Pengajian Bahasa, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Cawangan Terengganu.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.