MARCH 9 — The tradition of street cuisine in Malaysia is as lively and varied as the people who prepare and eat it. Language has a big influence on how people experience street food, from the aroma of freshly prepared char kuey teow to the sizzling sounds of satay skewers being grilled. Street merchants compete in a crowded market to draw clients, and convey authenticity through language.

The interaction of Malay, Chinese, Tamil, and English languages in street food marketing has produced a distinct consumer culture in a nation where several ethnic groups live side by side. We may learn how linguistic decisions influence customer behaviour and support the prosperity of this beloved food industry by looking at how language functions in Malaysia’s street food scene.

Language and cultural identity

Malaysia’s rich cultural background is reflected in the titles of its street food dishes. The origins of foods like nasi lemak, roti canai, and laksa are reflected in their names, which have roots in Tamil, Malay, and other languages. These names evoke feelings of familiarity and cultural pride in the residents. They provide a starting point for visitors to comprehend Malaysia’s multiculturalism.

Vendors frequently use language to highlight the regional or traditional elements of their cuisine. To reassure diners of the dish’s quality and tradition, a stall may advertise “Satay Kajang Sedap” (Delicious Kajang Satay) or “Laksa Penang Asli” (Authentic Penang Laksa). Customers who are looking for nostalgia and authenticity find great resonance in such statements.

Multilingual communication

The street food sellers in Malaysia serve patrons from a mix of Malay, Chinese, Tamil, and foreigners in a linguistically varied setting. Because of this, a lot of vendors use multilingual communication. In order to guarantee efficient communication, it is not unusual to hear a vendor alternate between Malay, Mandarin, Tamil, and English during a single transaction.

The role of English in attracting tourists

When it comes to drawing tourists to Malaysia’s street food industry, English is essential. English translations or descriptions of the foods are frequently included on menus, signages, and banners so that foreign guests can understand them. To help travellers comprehend the menu, a char kuey teow vendor may post signs such as “Famous Char Kuey Teow — Spicy Fried Flat Noodles.”

Additionally, to draw attention, English terms like “famous”, “authentic”, and “original” are commonly utilised. Vendors are aware that these terms are significant to both domestic and foreign customers since they signify distinctiveness and quality.

Code-switching as a marketing tool

Code-switching, or shifting between languages, is a common tactic used by marketers and street food vendors to appeal to various demographic groups. This is particularly prevalent in cities where a diverse population congregates, such as Kuala Lumpur and Penang. “Rasa Asli — Authentic Taste!” may be the headline of a street food poster. This combination of English and Malay appeals to both residents and visitors, guaranteeing a larger audience.

This trend has been accelerated by social media. Captions such as “Kopi O or Teh Tarik — What’s Your Morning Fix?” are frequently seen on posts that advertise street food. Sellers can interact with younger, multilingual audiences while preserving the cultural significance by combining several languages.

Language in street food branding

In recent years, to differentiate themselves in the crowded market, street food vendors have started implementing branding strategies. In this process, language is essential. In order to establish a local and approachable identity, catchy stall names like “Uncle Bob Fried Chicken” or “Pak Ali’s Cendol” combining English and Malay.

Local dialects are frequently used by vendors to emphasise the origins of regional specialties. To highlight the dish’s cultural origins, a Penang hawker would, for instance, use “Hokkien Mee” (Hokkien Noodles) rather than the general name “prawn noodles.”

The emotional connection

Street food vendors also realise the emotions that language can arouse. Feelings of warmth and nostalgia are evoked by phrases like “Rasa Kampung” (The Taste of the Village) and “Seperti Masakan Mak” (Just Like Mom’s Cooking), which entice people to select their booths.

In a similar vein, halal certificates and terms such as “Halal Dijamin” (Guaranteed Halal) foster trust among Malaysia’s Muslim majority.

Challenges and opportunities

Even though English use in Malaysia’s street food industry is generally accepted, there are issues. Certain local dialects or terminology may still be difficult for tourists to comprehend, which could limit their interaction. However, this offers vendors a chance to enhance their multilingual initiatives, including offering translation-enabled QR codes or utilising technology to overcome linguistic barriers.

There is no denying the importance of language in Malaysia’s street food sector. Language acts as a cultural bridge and is a major influence on consumer behaviour in a variety of contexts, from branding and marketing to promoting inclusivity. Street food vendors present a story of Malaysia’s diverse cultural tapestry while simultaneously satisfying patrons’ appetites by deftly combining linguistic aspects.

Language is more than simply a means of communication in Malaysia’s busy marketplaces and roadside stands; it’s a recipe for success.

* The authors are lecturers with Universiti Teknologi MARA.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.