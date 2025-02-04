FEBRUARY 4 — Parliament is there to represent the people’s interests and make sure they are taken into account by the Government.

Parliament’s job is to look closely at the Government’s plans and to monitor the way they are running things.

Parliament works on the people’s behalf and for the people to make sure that Government decisions are:

Open and transparent — by questioning ministers and requesting information;

Workable and efficient — by examining new proposals closely and suggesting improvements, checking how public money is being spent and tracking how new laws are working out in practice;

Fair and non-discriminatory — by checking that they comply with equalities and human rights laws and by speaking up on behalf of affected individuals.

So, it is timely that His Majesty the King Sultan Ibrahim should remind our parliamentarians that “Parliament is not a place for heated arguments, insults, or spreading slander”.

“[Parliament] is a noble assembly for debating matters of public interest and the prosperity of the nation,” His Majesty said in his royal opening address of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament on Monday (February 3).

Sultan Ibrahim reminded MPs yesterday that Parliament should prioritise the nation’s prosperity, unity, and transparency over personal agendas and heated arguments. — Bernama pic

His Majesty further reminded all parliamentarians to be mindful of their conduct to serve as examples upholding national unity instead of acting as agents to sow public division.

Timely reminders for the people’s representatives.

