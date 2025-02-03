KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — All MPs need to stop turning issues into political fodder for their personal or partisan benefit, His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim said in opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

He said they should be mindful of their conduct to serve as examples upholding national unity instead of acting as agents to sow public division.

“Parliament is not a place for heated arguments, insults, or spreading slander.

“It is a noble assembly for debating matters of public interest and the prosperity of the nation,” he said in his royal address.

“Therefore, stop politicising every issue and do not prioritise only your party or group,” he added.

