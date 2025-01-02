JANUARY 2 — I was ten years old when I was asked to give a short speech at my school’s weekly assembly. The topic? “What I Do During Recess.” Simple, right? Well, not for me — not at the time. English wasn’t my first language, and the thought of standing in front of hundreds of classmates and teachers felt like facing an impossible mountain.

I can still remember my hands trembling as I clutched the microphone. My mind raced with fears — What if I forgot my sentences? What if I stumbled over my words? What if everyone laughed? It felt like the hardest thing I’d ever been asked to do.

But then, I began.

The words came, slowly at first, but then more confidently, as I went through the memorised lines one by one. And sentence by sentence, my fears faded into the background. The things I had been so scared of — forgetting, stumbling, being laughed — none of them happened. When I finished and looked out at the sea of faces, I realized something: I had done it. What had seemed utterly impossible just moments before was now behind me.

And it felt good too.

That moment taught me something profound: the hardest part of any challenge is the beginning. The fear of starting can often feel bigger than the task itself. But once we push past it, we discover strength and ability we didn’t know we had.

This isn’t just true for public speaking; it’s true for almost anything in life. Starting something new — whether it’s a job, a creative project, or even a lifestyle change — always comes with uncertainty and fear. It’s easier to stay in our comfort zones, where everything feels safe and familiar. Think of Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit. When Gandalf appeared with his offer of adventure, Bilbo’s first instinct was to refuse. Why leave the safety of the Shire? Why risk the unknown? But the moment Bilbo took that first step out of his door, he set himself on a journey that would change his life forever.

As Rumi the poet wisely put it, “As you start to walk on the way, the way appears.” The path ahead often remains hidden until we gather the courage to begin.

But in today’s world, beginnings feel harder than ever. We’re paralysed by the need for perfection, bombarded by “what-ifs,” and tempted by the illusion of endless preparation. How many times have you put off something because it didn’t feel like the “right time”? Maybe you’ve waited for more experience, better circumstances, or that elusive boost of confidence. But here’s the truth: there will never be a perfect time. Confidence doesn’t come before the first step — it comes after. Progress begins the moment you decide to move forward, however imperfectly.

A file photograph shows participants at the Putrajaya Marathon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

And yet, the scariest thing about hesitating isn’t just the fear of failure; it’s the cost of not starting at all. For the first time in history, we live in a world where we can achieve so much without actively thinking or acting. Technology lets us automate tasks, streamlining our lives to the point where we no longer need to stretch ourselves. But what happens to us when we stop pushing our boundaries? What happens when we choose comfort over growth, routine over challenge?

Take a moment to reflect on the small steps we often avoid. Maybe it’s picking up the phone to call someone you’ve lost touch with. Maybe it’s signing up for a class you’ve been eyeing or speaking up in a meeting. Each of these actions feels heavy because they’re beginnings — they ask us to step into the unknown. But once we take that first step, we realize it’s not the mountain we feared, just a small hill. And climbing it gives us the strength to tackle the next one.

You see, the beauty of beginnings is that they build momentum. One step leads to another, and soon the path you feared becomes familiar. It’s like Bilbo’s journey: he didn’t know where he was going or what he’d face, but by leaving the Shire, he found courage, resilience, and a sense of purpose.

So, what’s something you’ve been avoiding? A project, a conversation, a dream you’ve kept aside? It doesn’t matter how small or big it is — what matters is starting. Don’t overthink it. Don’t wait for the stars to align. Take the first step today, no matter how shaky it feels.

Life isn’t about staying safe in the Shire or waiting for the fear to pass. It’s about stepping out into the unknown and trusting that the way forward will reveal itself. And as that nervous ten-year-old on stage discovered, the hardest part isn’t the act itself — it’s finding the courage to begin. The first step is always the hardest.

But, take it anyway.

* Ir Dr Nahrizul Adib Kadri is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.