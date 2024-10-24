OCT 24 — Somehow, when it comes to fathers, the stories seem fewer, as if their wisdom — often subtle and unspoken — slips quietly between the pages, waiting to be written.

The recently launched book "Fathers and Their Wisdom," is a delightful treasure that honours fathers and their unique journeys that share timeless experiences that resonate across generations.

This anthology of 26 inspiring stories written by sons and daughters, offer deep insights on their fathers who helped navigate a fresh start when Malaya was still young, vibrant and filled with hope after gaining independence in 1957.

Malaya had a clean slate then.

Datuk Jamaluddin Abu Bakar belonged to this generation, and was part of a pioneering diplomatic service, selected purely based on their merit, integrity and discipline.

His story was worth telling, and the son Khairy Jamaluddin possessed the talent to tell it beautifully in the essay, “Gone Too Soon.”

Khairy gave a gripping, compelling and heartfelt dedication to his late father, blending biographical detail with historical context while capturing the legacy his father left behind.

Jamaluddin’s career was marked by significant international postings where he had firsthand understanding of diplomacy and politics. As one of the early architects of Malaysia’s foreign policy, he alongside his wife. played a key role introducing Malaysia to the world.

Set against the backdrop of various defining historical milestones and global forces during that era, each of his posting profoundly shaped his values and principles and served as valuable learning experiences.

Jamaluddin had completed his degree, and reported to work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three months after Merdeka. Within a year, he was sent to Bangkok for his first posting, followed by the responsibility of running our consulate in Songkhla.

Songkhla remains a pivotal moment in his life, as it was here that Jamaluddin met his beautiful wife, Datin Rahmah Abdul Hamid. With her intelligence and charm, Rahmah not only journeyed alongside her husband but also provided unwavering support, helping to elevate him to new heights in his career.

Khairy Jamaluddin (third from right) is photographed with guests during the launch of ‘Fathers and Their Wisdom’ at the Royal Lake Club in Kuala Lumpur, on Oct 22, 2024. — Bernama pic

Next, Jamaluddin was posted as senior official in Cairo, a timing coincided with the rise of giants of Arab nationalism like President Gamal Nasser.

“After leaving the hotbed of Pan-Arab consciousness and a detour back to Kuala Lumpur, my father was sent to Washington DC,” Khairy narrates.

The family lived through Richard Nixon’s presidency and his eventual resignation in August, 1974. Nixon stepped down due to the growing likelihood of impeachment over his involvement in the Watergate .

The Watergate scandal had eroded public trust in government, and led to important reforms in political ethics and transparency. The scandal became a symbol to the rest of the world of the dangers of unchecked political power.

“Nixon’s scandalous downfall was probably another reason for my father to strengthen his robust uprightness, something I could only imagine would have been a valuable source of reference for my later career in politics,” Khairy wrote sardonically.

In 1974 Jamaluddin was appointed Malaysia’s ambassador to Kuwait.

It was a period of severe upheaval in the Arab world, with the Arab oil embargo against nations supporting Israel. During his posting in Kuwait, Jamaluddin witnessed these shifting dynamics firsthand and reinforced his conviction that smaller, developing nations could wield collective strength to challenge the status quo.

“My father’s experience in Kuwait at a time of conflict must have further buttressed his view of how the Global South, as we call it today, can act in unison and solidarity to stand up against major powers,” he wrote.

It must have been during this introspection that Khairy was born on the 10th of January in 1976.

Four days later, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who was the second prime minister of Malaysia (1970 to 1976) passed on.

“Tun Razak passed away in London. The plane sent to bring back Tun Razak’s body stopped to refuel in Kuwait, and my father was allowed to enter the aircraft to pay his final respects.

“My mother said that was the only time she saw my father cry. I asked her why. She said it was because civil servants of his generation were moulded in the spirit of nation-building that Tun Razak embodied,” Khairy recalls.

After Kuwait, Jamaluddin did a quick posting as High Commissioner in India.

Here once again, he was part of a major turning point in the then Indian politics. Indira Gandhi had just lost the 1977 general election - bringing an end to Congress’s long dominance in Indian politics. Morarji Desai became the new Prime Minister, leading the first non-Congress government in India since independence.

Jamaluddin returned to domestic service in Sarawak, where he was tasked with leading the development of Bintulu Development Authority.

“In the late 1970s, huge reserves of oil and gas were discovered offshore from Bintulu, Sarawak, and the state government had to rapidly develop the backwater area to support the new oil and gas industry.

“They must have asked the federal government for a capable, no-nonsense officer who could get the ball rolling. My father’s association with the state of Sarawak began when he was appointed the founding general manager of the Bintulu Development Authority,” wrote Khairy.

In 1981, with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad assuming the premiership, Malaysia embarked on a new chapter with the Look East Policy. It was a significant shift in Malaysia's economic and cultural orientation from the West to East Asia, particularly Japan and South Korea.

The Look East Policy played a crucial role in driving Malaysia’s industrialization, economic development, and strengthening its ties with East Asia and setting it apart from Western-dominated influence at the time.

Jamaluddin was chosen to oversee Malaysia's diplomatic relations in Tokyo, one of his longest and most prestigious postings.

In the mid 1980s, Jamaluddin was appointed as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. In London, amidst the peak of Margaret Thatcher’s leadership, Jamaluddin facilitated critical defence negotiations between Malaysia and the UK, earning a reputation as a diplomat who upheld the highest standards of service.

“Papa took me to see Mrs Margaret Thatcher in Downing Street. I was so excited taking photographs of the Horse Guards Parade that when we finally met Mrs Thatcher, there were only two shots left on the film. Papa took the camera and shot the remaining pictures of me and Maggie, and he himself did not get a photo with her,” reminisces Khairy.

When Jamaluddin passed away in 1992, Khairy was only 16 years old. The loss of his father was a profound moment in Khairy’s life, as it marked the end of a journey guided by the man who had instilled in him the values of integrity, hard work, and a love for the world.

“If he had been around, I would have had the wisest counsel on what was happening in the world and in Malaysia,” Khairy reflects, on what an invaluable loss that his father's absence was.

I believe that our fathers would always be the moral compass that will steer us in the right direction. Hopefully in Khairy’s case it would be towards a specific greater goal.

