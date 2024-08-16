AUG 16 — It was a community service day, and I was assigned to dental check up task. It involves general dental examinations as well as providing dental education to patients.

As a dentist, I began the day with the usual routine of examining teeth. However, one particular boy caught my attention. His mouth was riddled with cavities, and I was taken aback by the thick layer of dental plaque — or ‘tahi gigi’ (in Malay) — which was unusually severe for a high school student.

Curious, I asked him a question that many dentists often pose to children: “Did you brush your teeth this morning?” I followed up quickly, “Because the plaque is quite thick.”

He hesitated for a moment before responding in a quiet, hoarse voice, “I don’t brush my teeth because my sister has to brush hers this week.”

I was stunned. Did they really share a toothbrush? I asked him directly, and to my dismay, he confirmed it. Yes, they had only one toothbrush between them.

I felt a wave of sadness for him. Sharing personal items, especially a toothbrush, is highly unhygienic and poses significant health risks. A toothbrush should be replaced every three months or sooner if it shows signs of wear. Studies have shown that toothbrushes can harbour harmful bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas, and E. coli, which can lead to gum problems and infections. Sharing a toothbrush only increases these risks.

I handed him a new set of toothbrush and toothpaste, explaining why it’s crucial not to share a toothbrush. Fortunately, the organizer was prepared for situations like this, with extra supplies on hand. I hoped the new toothbrush would mark the beginning of better oral hygiene for him.

But the incident stayed with me, raising more questions.

Is a toothbrush really that expensive? From my experience, a set of five toothbrushes can be bought for around RM 2 (the cheapest), making the cost of one toothbrush approximately 50 sen. Affordability shouldn’t be the issue.

What if other children are also sharing toothbrushes? Is this a problem of financial constraints, lack of parental knowledge, or the child’s attitude toward brushing?

If it’s about affordability, providing free toothbrushes to underprivileged children could help establish better oral hygiene routines. But if the issue stems from a lack of parental awareness, this is more concerning. Parents play a critical role in their child’s dental care. They should educate their children on proper brushing techniques and start oral hygiene as early as the eruption of the first tooth, typically around six months old. Studies indicate that parents are the most influential role models for instilling good oral hygiene habits in their children.

And what about the child’s attitude? This is where parental guidance becomes essential. Research shows that children who receive dental education from their parents are more likely to maintain good oral hygiene.

Ultimately, despite financial challenges, the primary responsibility for a child’s oral health lies with the parents. Providing a personal toothbrush is a fundamental necessity.

It may seem like a small issue, but a toothbrush is the key to a healthy mouth. Without it, how can a child prevent cavities, gum problems, or even infections? How can they confidently speak, eat, or smile?

These questions have been swirling in my mind, and I believe it’s time to share them. This situation might be an isolated case, but it serves as a reminder for all of us — not just as dentists, but also as parents. We all want to provide the best dental care for our children.

So, it’s time to take action.

To all parents, check your child’s toothbrush. Is it available for their use, or is it worn out? Replace it if it’s more than three to four months old, as bacteria accumulate over time.

By ensuring that each child has their own toothbrush, we can prevent many future dental problems. And remember, using fluoridated toothpaste and avoiding certain habits can further protect your child’s teeth.

As parents, we are not only responsible for providing our children with a toothbrush but also for supervising their brushing technique. And don’t forget to take them for regular dental check-ups every six months.

Remember: one toothbrush for each child, along with fluoridated toothpaste, keeps dental problems away and ensures they can smile happily, always.

* Afaf Syahira Ahmad Satmi is an Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology trainee lecturer at the School of Dental Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.