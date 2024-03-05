MARCH 5 ― If you wonder why Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the Perikatan Nasional MP for Tasek Gelugor, didn't report alleged threats and offers of bribery, you are not alone.

It is mandatory to report corruption.

Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) Act 2009 makes it mandatory for any person to whom any gratification is given, promised, or offered.

In contravention of any provision of the Act to report such gift, promise or offer together with the name, if known, of the person who gave, promised or offered such gratification to him to the nearest officer of the commission or police officer.

According to Section 3, gratification includes “money, donation, gift, loan, fee, reward, valuable security, property or interest in property being property of any description being movable or immovable, financial benefit, or any other similar advantage.”

Section 25(2) makes it an offence not to comply with the above obligation. The penalty is a fine not exceeding RM100,00 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.

Even if the obligation is not imposed by law, one's sense of justice, fairness and integrity should motivate oneself to report corruption.

If even that fails to resonate, then one should do it because ultimately it is in one's own best interests to do so.

Corruption in the public sector affects everyone. Corruption takes money out of the system that could otherwise be used for the good of everyone.

So, if Wan Saiful was promised or offered gratification, he should report it to the MACC. If he feared for his and his family's safety, he should report it to the police.

He is now given one week by the MACC to report the alleged gratification to the anti-graft body.

