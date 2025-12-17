KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Kajang Sessions Court yesterday sentenced a babysitter to five years in prison for abusing a young boy by kicking his right thigh and causing a fracture two years ago.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid sentenced Nurdiana Lanonming, 47, after the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt.

The court ordered the accused to begin serving the prison sentence yesterday (December 16, 2025) and to sign a three-year good behaviour bond with a RM2,000 surety and the accused must also complete 36 hours of community service within six months after serving the prison term.

The court also dismissed the defence’s application to stay the execution of the prison sentence.

Nurdiana was charged with abusing a four-year, 11-month-old boy by kicking his right thigh at a house in Taman Taming Emas, Kajang, at 10.51am on June 20, 2023, while he was in her care.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

According to facts of the case, the victim’s mother sent her son to the accused’s house in good health with no leg injuries. Later, the accused reported swelling on the child’s right leg.

The mother took her son to the hospital, where a medical examination revealed an internal fracture of the right femur that required surgery.

Following this, a police report was lodged against the accused, who did not have a valid babysitter certificate. The victim told his mother and the doctor that the accused had kicked his right leg while in her care.

A total of eight prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, namely the accused, testified during the trial whereby the prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Faelly Jeffrey Lanjungan, while the accused was represented by counsel Wan M. Razali Wan A. Kadir. — Bernama