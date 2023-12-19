DECEMBER 19 ― His eloquence was unmatched; his intellect was second to none; his integrity was impeccable. He was a man of principle and humility.

The late Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah will be remembered in more flowing words, but to me he will be remembered simply as a teacher.

He was a teacher in law schools and in legal practice.

If today one is a competent lawyer, it all began with a teacher like Sulaiman.

Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return. May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him and give him strength and pardon him.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.

