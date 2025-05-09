KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — MG Malaysia has announced that its upcoming MGS5 EV is now open for booking. This is a 5-seater fully electric SUV that shares the same platform as the MG4. The MGS5 EV competes with the likes of the Proton e.MAS 7, BYD Atto 3 and the Omoda E5, and it is the only EV in the sub-RM150,000 SUV segment with a RWD setup.

MGS5 EV now available for booking in Malaysia

As revealed earlier, the MGS5 EV is estimated to be priced from RM115,000. The indicated price excludes registration fees and insurance.

Customers who are interested in the MGS5 EV can secure their unit with a RM500 booking fee during Malaysia Autoshow 2025 and enjoy exclusive early bird package. This includes “10 times more savings” which provides early bird buyers meaningful value ahead of the official price announcement.

In addition, early bird customers will also receive a complimentary 7kW AC Wallbox charger (installation not included) for convenient home charging.

SAIC Motor Malaysia Managing Director Emory QiFeng said, “The early bird rewards are our way of thanking Malaysian drivers who are ready to take the step into electric mobility with MG. With both 49kWh and 62kWh battery options available across COM and LUX variants, the MGS5 EV provides real-world practicality, value, and flexibility to suit a wide range of lifestyles.”

MGS5 EV is offered in 49kWh and 62kWh battery options in Malaysia

The MGS5 EV will be offered with a total of three options in Malaysia. The base MGS5 EV COM variant comes in either 49kWh and 62kWh battery options which provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 340km and 430km respectively.

Meanwhile, the higher-spec LUX variant comes only with the bigger 62kWh battery as standard, which has a WLTP-rated range of 430km on a single charge. Whichever MGS5 EV you pick, they all come with a single motor driving the rear wheels that pushes 125kW (168hp) and 250Nm of torque.

When it comes to charging, the MGS5 EV is equipped with a single-phase onboard charger that supports up to 7kW AC charging. For DC fast charging, the 49kWh battery supports up to 120kW while the 62kWh battery option supports up to 150kW, capable of 10-80 per cent charge in 26 minutes.

The MGS5 EV LUX variant gets larger 18″ alloy wheels, panaromic sunroof, leather-fabric seats with perforated MG logos, power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated leather steering wheel, wireless phone charging pad, six premium speakers, powered tailgate and 360-degree surround view camera.

Across the board, the MGS5 EVs are equipped with LED headlamps with “Racing Flag” themed DRLs, and MG’s signature Arch taillight with the same motif. Also offered as standard is a 12.8″ central infotainment display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25″ digital instrument cluster, MG iSMART connectivity system and it also offers Vehicle-to-Load (V2L).

The MGS5 EV is offered in 5 colours in Malaysia – White, Monument SIlver, Camden Grey, Dynamic Red and Elegant Latte.

Here’s the full spec sheet for the MGS5 EV in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau