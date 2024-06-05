SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 ― The rise of generative artificial intelligence has made creativity a hot topic. Some worry about the possibility of machines making art, while others hail the fact that this technology can simplify the creative process. To weigh up the pros and cons, US researchers have explored AI's impact on the creatives of the future ― children.

Researchers from the Universities of Washington and Michigan conducted an experiment involving a dozen children aged 7 to 13. They involved them in several 90-minute creativity sessions over a four-month period. Adults were present during these workshops to help the children use AI tools such as Chat-GPT, Dall-E or Magenta. For example, they had to use these programs to create a storybook from scratch.

The authors of this research, whose findings were presented in Honolulu (Hawaii) at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, noted that children had difficulty using artificial intelligence tools. They expected a lot from the AI programs, and struggled to explain their ideas clearly. “There’s a mismatch between what children are expecting [generative artificial intelligence] systems to be able to do and what they can do. This type of technology is generally built with adults in mind. Likewise, children’s language just isn’t the same as adults. Things like this really become an issue for kids trying to creatively express themselves,” says study coauthor, Michele Newman, quoted in a news release.

Advertisement

While children may struggle to use artificial intelligence to exceed their artistic potential, they don't feel threatened by the technology. In fact, they are quite critical of its use for creative purposes. An 11-year-old boy told the researchers that he would be disappointed if he learned that his favorite book series had been written by AI. He even told them that it would “dismantle” his joy of reading.

The findings of this research challenge the preconceived notion that generative artificial intelligence will replace creative people. This technology encourages creativity, as it enables anyone to develop their own artistic flair. But you still need to know how to harness the powers of this technology. Each AI tool has its own way of working: you don't talk to ChatGPT in the same way as to Dall-E. This sense of how to craft prompts to guide AI tools is not something people master innately. So, with AI, the art lies not so much in the technical prowess as in the way you interact with the technology. ― ETX Studio

Advertisement