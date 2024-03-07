KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Nothing Phone (2a) is now available for pre-order in Malaysia, but if you’re not willing to fork out the RM1,699 for the new midrange smartphone, you may want to consider getting it bundled with a plan from Yes 5G as the telco is offering the Nothing Phone (2a) for nothing.

Nothing Phone (2a) x Yes 5G pre-order promo

From today till the 8th of March, you can pre-order the Nothing Phone (2a) from Yes 5G with open sales from 9 March onwards. You can do so from any of Yes 5G’s physical stores, the Yes Online Store, the MyYes app as well as all Yes authorised dealers nationwide.

All pre-orders will come with additional gifts such as a pair of CMF Buds Pro wireless earbuds, extended warranty, screen crack warranty, a screen protector and a Phone (2a) case. The first 80 customers who purchase the Phone (2a) from the Yes Experience Store at Lot 10 meanwhile will also get exclusive merchandise such as phone straps, a Nothing T-shirt and a Dupont shopping bag.

There are some caveats though that you’d want to take note of here. The Nothing Phone (2a) will technically cost you nothing but only if you bundle it with the Yes 5G Infinite+ Premium Postpaid plan that costs RM118/month; you also have the option of the Infinite+ Premium Standard Postpaid plan priced at RM88/month, but that will incur a monthly RM10 device fee for the duration of the contract, which for both plans is a 36-month contract.

As for what you’ll get with these plans, both the Yes Infinite+ Premium and the Yes Infinite+ Standard plans offer uncapped 5G+4G data and speed as well as unlimited calls and free unlimited 5G roaming in Singapore. The Standard plan though offers 50GB of hotspot quota while the Premium gets you 80GB of hotspot instead. If you’re interested, you can check out the Nothing Phone (2a) page on the Yes 5G website by clicking here. — SoyaCincau

