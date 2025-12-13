SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 13 — Google announced Friday the rollout of a beta feature that allows users to hear real-time translations through headphones, as the company steps up efforts to enhance its translation and language-learning services, Xinhua reported.

The new feature, available via the Google Translate app, provides live translations while preserving speakers’ tone, emphasis, and cadence, making conversations easier to follow.

“Whether you’re trying to have a conversation in a different language, listen to a speech or lecture while abroad, or watch a TV show or film in another language, you can now put in your headphones, open the Translate app, tap ‘Live translate’ and hear a real-time translation in your preferred language,” said Rose Yao, vice president of product and search at Google, in a blog post.

The beta feature is now rolling out on Android devices in the United States, Mexico, and India. It supports more than 70 languages and is compatible with any headphones. Google said it plans to extend the feature to iOS devices and more countries in 2026. — Bernama-Xinhua