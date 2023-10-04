OCT 4 — Following the announcement of the new revised Unifi Fibre Broadband pricing, TM has announced that it will offer a free speed upgrade to all existing Unifi Fibre subscribers. Unlike the previous Unifi Turbo campaign which offered up to 10X speed upgrade, the latest upgrade allows existing customers to jump to the next available speed.

Unifi Free Speed Upgrade 2023



Here’s what the free speed upgrade looks like depending on your current plan.

30Mbps -> 100Mbps



100Mbps -> 300Mbps



300Mbps -> 500Mbps



500Mbps -> 800Mbps



800Mbps -> 1Gbps



However, this speed upgrade is not applicable to customers who are currently on the highest 2Gbps (1Gbps + 1Gbps) plan. TM has also confirmed that customers on the RM69/month 30Mbps Rahmah plan are not getting an upgrade for now.

Existing customers without contracts may downgrade without penalty





While the speed upgrade enables Unifi customers to enjoy faster broadband speeds at no extra cost, users are able to downgrade for free to save on their monthly broadband fees. However, this is only applicable to Unifi customers who are currently not tied to a contract.

All existing customers (except for 2Gbps and Rahmah) will be able to get the free speed upgrade regardless of whether they are in a contract or not. The upgrade will be rolled out in phases and TM aims to complete the speed upgrade exercise in 3 months. — soyacincau