KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Dyson recently announced the arrival of its latest vacuum, the V12s Detect Slim Submarine.

What makes it special? Why the heck is it called the Submarine? The reason is that it's the brand's first wet and dry vacuum — adding wet cleaning besides its usual vacuuming capabilities.

At an experiential session at Mid Valley Megamall, Dyson had demonstrations of the new vacuum as well as its current product line.

Why is there a “detect” in its name? It's because the Fluffy Optic cleaner head will help illuminate particles that might not be so easily detectable on the floor, helping you ensure a better cleaning experience.

You will need, however, to switch between cleaning heads — which is pretty much the norm with a lot of wet and dry vacuums.

The Fluffy Optic cleaning head is for dry vacuuming while the submarine wet roller head will help clean liquid off hard floors. Take note that it is not meant to be used on carpeted floors.

Besides the two cleaning heads, Dyson also includes other attachments that include a crevice tool, combination tool for dusting and cleaning, hair screw tool, docking station, wand clip and of course, a charger.

The new model can be purchased directly from Dyson's website with pricing starting from RM4,499 or from official retailers.