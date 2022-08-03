The video sharing application is getting into gaming with its range of mini-games. — Picture by XanderSt/Shutterstock via ETX Studio

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — It remains to be seen whether users and creators will appreciate this new type of content, and whether new games will appear on the platform or whether, on the contrary, those already in place will disappear.

Gaming is a trend that is becoming more and more established on platforms that are constantly seeking to diversify their content. After Facebook, Snapchat, and even — most recently — Netflix, it’s now the famous video-focused social network that is getting into the realm of video games.

TikTok is now allowing users to play mini-games, which are displayed below creators’ content.

The Chinese social network has a finger in every pie. After releasing a music album and with reports suggesting that a dedicated music streaming app could be in the works, TikTok is now launching its own mobile games.

First trialled in May in Vietnam, TikTok games are now available for more users. The platform has begun giving creators in some countries, including the US, the possibility to integrate these mini-games into their videos, with a simple click, before exporting their content.

For the time being, just under a dozen games are available. TikTok is interested in seeing how users include the games in their content and how they interact with them to gauge the interest of their community before developing new ones.

Currently without any monetisation or advertising aspect, the mini-games on offer mesh with the key themes of the application, such as Influencer Run, which incites the player to “chase” the celebrity, racing between “likes” and “dislikes” on several levels.

True to its signature approach, the app invites users to get involved in a video format. For example, it’s possible to record your game in order to share it on the network or challenge your friends.

TikTok has already partnered with developers known for their smartphone games such as Voodoo and Nitro Games. These new mini-games have been designed specifically to be integrated on the platform.

It’s easy to understand how they work, and it’s even easier to add them under a video: for creators with the option, the app directly invites them to insert a mini-game at the same time that they write their description.

