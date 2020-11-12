YouTube appears to be down at the moment

Videos are not loading on YouTube this morning. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Having trouble playing YouTube videos this morning? You’re not alone and it appears that YouTube is having some technical issues at the moment.

At the time of writing, we can still load the YouTube desktop website and we can still browse and search for videos on the YouTube app. However, when you try to hit the play button, it doesn’t seem to load. Eventually, you’ll see an error message as shown above.

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

YouTube is aware of the issue and they have acknowledged the issue on Twitter. According to the video streaming platform, they are working on a fix as soon as possible. — SoyaCincau