TM’s Unifi Air broadband now bundled with a different 4G router

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Unifi Air is currently one of the most affordable unlimited wireless broadband in the market. This is the next best alternative for homes that are out of a fibre coverage area. The plan costs RM79/month and you can get a wireless router for free if you sign up with a 24-month contract.

Unifi Air unlimited Plan. — SoyaCincau pic

When the plan was introduced, the service is bundled with a Huawei B618 4G LTE router that’s easy to set up on your own. However, if you try to sign up on their website, you’ll notice that Unifi is now bundling the ZTE MF286C LTE.

Unifi Air Check Out ZTE MF286C. — SoyaCincau pic

The front page of the website and the shopping cart is still showing the Huawei B618 despite a different model is being listed. Even the FAQ still states that the device included for the wireless broadband plan is a Huawei 4G B618-65. It isn’t clear if the switch to ZTE is permanent or perhaps it is due to insufficient stock for the Huawei router.

ZTE MF286C LTE CPE. — SoyaCincau pic

According to ZTE Malaysia’s product page, the MF286C supports 4×2 MIMO instead of 4×4 MIMO. It is still a 4G LTE router and it supports both FDD and TDD bands. Surprisingly, the device is listed with a non-removable 3,000mAh battery which could come in handy when there’s a power outage. Similar to the Huawei router, it also claims to support up to 64 simultaneous devices. — SoyaCincau