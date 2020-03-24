PC download charts: ‘Doom Eternal’ soars as Steam sets new record

‘Doom Eternal’ was the week’s big release, alongside Nintendo Switch exclusive ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons.’ — Picture from Bethesda via AFP-Relaxnews

BELLEVUE (Washington), March 24 — Power fantasy Doom Eternal combines with stay-at-home Covid-19 orders to push Steam to an all-time high of 22 million concurrent users.

Releasing on March 20, Doom Eternal is the follow-up to 2016’s extremely enthusiastically received first-person-shooter franchise reboot Doom.

It finished the week at top spot on popular PC gaming network Steam which logged a new all-time concurrent user peak of 22 million, as logged through the site itself and third-party tracker SteamDB.

Not only was Doom Eternal the best-selling computer game on Steam for the week, by revenue, it was also the second, fifth, and seventh best-seller thanks to the way Steam logged the sale of pre-orders and special editions.

Console editions of Doom Eternal launched across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with game streaming subscription service Google Stadia also adding it to its storefront and a Nintendo Switch release planned for a later date.

Steam’s concurrent user count had passed 20 million for the first time the previous weekend, as stay-at-home Covid-19 confinement measures were enacted in Europe and parts of North America as well as Asia.

PC download charts, Monday March 23

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Doom Eternal

2. Doom Eternal (pre-purchase)

3 & 4. Borderlands 3 (various editions)

5. Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (pre-purchase)

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Stardew Valley (Steam code)

2. Doom Eternal (Bethesda.net code)

3. Resident Evil 2/Biohazard 2 RE:2 (Steam)

4. Monster Hunter: World (Steam)

5. XCOM 2 Collection (Steam)

GOG (gog.com)

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Definitive Edition

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition

3. GreedFall

4. Disco Elysium

5. Stardew Valley — AFP-Relaxnews