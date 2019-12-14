‘Fast and Furious Crossroads’ game to feature heists, movie stars, cinematic action

‘Fast and Furious Crossroads’ promises ‘murky streets, exotic locations, high-speed heists and international espionage.’ — Picture courtesy of Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco / Universal Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 — Franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson will be part of Fast and Furious Crossroads, the next game from the studio behind Project Cars, and due May 2020 when a new Fast and Furious movie arrives.

Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, team-based vehicular heist game Fast and Furious Crossroads has been revealed with a release date of May 22, 2020.

That date is not likely to slip too much, given that a ninth Fast and Furious movie is due in theaters that same month.

As well as franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrone Gibson, Fast and Furious Crossroads has also recruited Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Chapter 3, TV’s Billions).

Players can expect an authentic storyline, plus a metric tonne of heroes, gadgets, cars and cinematic-style action, per an official press release.

There’ll be a single player story mode, as previewed in the debut trailer, and a multiplayer mode that’s to be revealed in due course.

The game is believed to be the result of a six-year deal signed by British company Slightly Mad Studios and Universal Pictures’ games division.

Better known for the Project Cars and Project Cars 2 simulations, Fast and Furious Crossroads continues an existing relationship between Slightly Mad and publisher Bandai Namco; one difference is that the studio is now part of another British racing game company, Codemasters, following an acquisition earlier in December.

Slightly Mad’s managing director, Ian Bell, had previously teased a Fast and Furious tie-in back in 2017, but the game wasn’t official revealed until now.

The studio has past history with the Need for Speed franchise and, by association, Fast and Furious.

It developed Need for Speed: Shift (2009) and Shift 2: Unleashed (2011) for Electronic Arts, whose franchise has in recent years sought to replicate the Fast and Furious ethos more closely through 2017’s Need for Speed Payback and 2019’s Need for Speed Heat.

However, Slightly Mad had not worked on Need for Speed or for EA since a third Shift game was cancelled in the final stages of pre-production. — AFP-Relaxnews