Acer adds 'Pro' versions of ConceptD laptops, adds Quadro RTX graphics cards

The ‘Pro’ element of the ConceptD models is the inclusion of Nvidia’s RTX Quadro graphic cards for the Pro models. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ­— Acer only launched the creator-targeted ConceptD range of laptops in April recently, and the company has just added a few models to the series at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. They’ve now added a 15″ ConceptD 3, while there are new “Pro” versions of each model.

The “Pro” element of it all, is the inclusion of Nvidia’s RTX Quadro graphic cards for the Pro models — Acer says laptops across the range, powered by 9th Gen Intel Core processors, are designed for AI engineers and software developers, in addition to creators.

At the premium end of the range, you’ve got the 17.3″ ConceptD 9 Pro, which has a hinged display, and comes packing the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU. The smaller 15.6″ ConceptD 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the same GPU, but with a more conventional laptop design.

Moving down a notch, there’s the ConceptD 5 Pro, available in 15″ and 17″ variants — both sporting NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 GPUs. For the regular ConceptD, there will be the same 2 sizes available, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs.

Lastly, you have the ConceptD 3 series, with the Pro version featuring NVIDIA Quadro T1000 GPUs. The non-pro version, on the other hand, comes with a lower-end NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

The significance of these Pro versions are, essentially, the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs. According to Acer, the Concept D Pro versions that pack the Quadro GPUs are among the first notebooks to support real-time ray tracing and advanced AI

capabilities.

“Whether designing complex 3D animations, editing high-resolution video, or conducting virtual walkthroughs of building designs, Acer customers can now do their best work from anywhere.”

At the moment, we don’t have pricing and availability details for the ConceptD series in Malaysia just yet, but US pricing is as follows. —SoyaCincau

ConceptD 9 Pro (November) — starting at US$5,799.99 (about RM24,203)

ConceptD 7 Pro (September) — starting at US$2,699.99 (about RM11,267)

ConceptD 5 Pro (December) — starting at US$1,999.99 (about RM8,345)

ConceptD 5 (December) — starting at US$1,799.99 (about RM7,511)

ConceptD 3 Pro (November) — starting at US$1,699.99 (about RM7,094)

ConceptD 3 (November) — starting at US$999.99 (about RM4,172)