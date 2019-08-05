Four of the most impressive noise-cancelling headphones for studying students

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones — Picture courtesy of Sony

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 5 — Even during finals week, sometimes the library isn’t as silent as it should be as students prepare their group presentations. For those who need peace and near-complete silence to get their study on, here are a few of the best noise-cancelling headphone options currently on the market.

For the easily-distracted student, the sound of voices and other noises can keep them from their books. To block out background sounds wherever they may be, here’s a list of some of the most noise-cancelling headphones available today.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Leading the industry of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM3. Not only does the sound adapt to your environment wherever you may be — the gym, the library, the dorm — it also features atmospheric pressure optimization to make taking that flight home to visit the parents virtually silent. With a 30-hour battery life, these headphones will last you the whole day in addition to that finals week all-nighter.

Retail price: US$349.99 (RM1,455)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones — Picture courtesy of Bose

Of the models outlined within this list, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II are both the most lightweight and the most customizable; it’s easy to match them to your spirit or sportswear. With Bose AR technology, owners can access an augmented reality platform that keeps them not only connected with their music world, but also with the digital world. Battery life measures in at 20 hours.

Retail price: US$349.95

Jabra Elite 85h

Jabra Elite 85h headphones — Picture courtesy of Jabra

The claim to fame of Jabra’s Elite 85h over-ear noise-cancelling headphones is their industry-leading battery life; With the ANC switched on, users can enjoy 36 hours of tunes. With the ANC deactivated, the number goes up to 41 hours. Furthermore, after just 15 minutes of charging, owners can listen to music for five hours more.

Retail price: US$299.99

AKG N700NC

AKG N700NC wireless headphones — Picture courtesy of AKG

Standing neck and neck with the Bose and Sony products on this list is the AKG N700NC over-ear noise-cancelling headphones. What this model lacks in battery life is made up for with style and comfort. The student that essentially lives in their headphones would surely enjoy the memory foam and leatherette ear-cushions as well as the full metal headband sliders. Compared to Sony and Bose, however, the battery life is lackluster clocking in at 23 hours.

Retail price: US$349.99 — AFP-Relaxnews